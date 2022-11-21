Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Research Coverage Started at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
Dragonfly Energy Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of DFLI opened at $8.52 on Friday. Dragonfly Energy has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $27.95.
About Dragonfly Energy
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dragonfly Energy (DFLI)
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.