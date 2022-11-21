Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 598

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from GBX 537 ($6.31) to GBX 598 ($7.03) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DRXGF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Drax Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 990 ($11.63) to GBX 1,010 ($11.87) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Drax Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($13.81) to GBX 950 ($11.16) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($11.87) to GBX 1,020 ($11.99) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Drax Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $840.60.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Drax Group stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

