DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives $1,419.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,419.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DSDVY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,735.00 to 1,765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,460.00 to 1,349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC cut shares of DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
DSV A/S Stock Performance
Shares of DSDVY stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. DSV A/S has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average is $72.33.
DSV A/S Company Profile
DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.
