DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

DURECT Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.15.

Institutional Trading of DURECT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

