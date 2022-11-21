Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) PT Raised to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Edap Tms Stock Performance
NASDAQ EDAP opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $359.64 million, a P/E ratio of 90.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Edap Tms Company Profile
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).
