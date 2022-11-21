Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) PT Raised to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Edap Tms Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $359.64 million, a P/E ratio of 90.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 6.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Edap Tms will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

