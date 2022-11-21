Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDITGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.42.

EDIT opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $752.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDITGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

