Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Bank of America

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EDIT. Credit Suisse Group lowered Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $752.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth about $6,406,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 154,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 65,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.