Edward Jay Kreps Sells 232,500 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $5,224,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CFLT opened at $20.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Confluent by 55.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $1,230,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFLT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

