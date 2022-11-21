Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Lessened by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.28.

NYSE EW opened at $75.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

