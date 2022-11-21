eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of eHealth to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of eHealth to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.
eHealth stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $89.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.41. eHealth has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
