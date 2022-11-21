Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.9% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 66.3% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.89.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $361.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.81 and its 200-day moving average is $320.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $369.80. The company has a market cap of $343.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

