Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 30.70.

EDR opened at 21.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 17.42 and a 52-week high of 35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is 21.79.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 22.23, for a total value of 1,033,917.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 22.23, for a total transaction of 1,033,917.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.19, for a total value of 491,255.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at 81,388.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,383. Insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at about $10,505,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 199.8% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 182,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 121,580 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 103.0% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,433,000 after acquiring an additional 107,886 shares during the period. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

