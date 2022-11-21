EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENLC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.66. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $12.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

