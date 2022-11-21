Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Sells $3,875,000.00 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,077,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.3 %
Enphase Energy stock opened at $311.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $324.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
