Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) PT Lowered to $8.00

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Lake Street Capital to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ensysce Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of ENSC stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. Ensysce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

About Ensysce Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

