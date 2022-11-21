Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) PT Lowered to $8.00

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Lake Street Capital to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Ensysce Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of ENSC stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. Ensysce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $140.00.
About Ensysce Biosciences
