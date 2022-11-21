Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives $30.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 644,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 598,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,575,000 after buying an additional 46,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.