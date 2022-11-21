Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DNB Markets lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.45.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.02. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 2,429.4% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 112,499,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,473,000 after buying an additional 108,051,631 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth $146,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after buying an additional 1,210,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 100.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,416,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,024,000 after buying an additional 1,214,100 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

