Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DNB Markets lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.45.
Equinor ASA stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.02. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
