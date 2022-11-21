Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Declares $1.25 Dividend

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Stock Performance

Shares of EXSR opened at $124.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.54. Exchange Bank has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

