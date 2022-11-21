Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Declares $1.25 Dividend

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Stock Performance
Shares of EXSR opened at $124.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.54. Exchange Bank has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile
