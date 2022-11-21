Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,900

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,000 ($35.25) to GBX 2,900 ($34.08) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,400 ($39.95) to GBX 3,200 ($37.60) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,250 ($38.19) to GBX 3,200 ($37.60) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Experian Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.58. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

