Financial Analysis: Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) vs. AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN)

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) and AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and AER Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -24.77% -48.58% -31.77% AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sunworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of AER Energy Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $101.15 million 0.85 -$26.63 million ($1.14) -2.13 AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Sunworks and AER Energy Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AER Energy Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunworks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sunworks and AER Energy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67 AER Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunworks presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 126.34%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than AER Energy Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Sunworks has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AER Energy Resources has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunworks beats AER Energy Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About AER Energy Resources

AER Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, managing, and operating oil and gas properties in North America. The company is also involved in the recycling of used motor oil; marketing of related fuel and energy products to users, suppliers, and recycler's; and real estate business. AER Energy Resources, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

