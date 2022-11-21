Financial Comparison: Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) versus GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB)

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) and Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and Bogota Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GrandSouth Bancorporation alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrandSouth Bancorporation 26.83% 17.54% 1.36% Bogota Financial 21.42% 4.88% 0.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and Bogota Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrandSouth Bancorporation $58.82 million 3.79 $16.11 million N/A N/A Bogota Financial $29.56 million 5.42 $7.52 million $0.50 22.80

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GrandSouth Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Bogota Financial.

4.4% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Bogota Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Bogota Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation and Bogota Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bogota Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

GrandSouth Bancorporation beats Bogota Financial on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Bogota Financial

(Get Rating)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. It operates through various offices located in Bogota, Hasbrouck Heights, Newark, Oak Ridge, Parsippany, and Teaneck, as well as through a loan production office in Spring Lake, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey. Bogota Financial Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Bogota Financial, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.