Financial Review: Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) vs. Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) and Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlands Technology Group and Lincoln Educational Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlands Technology Group 23.20% -53.84% 21.09% Lincoln Educational Services 8.14% 21.96% 9.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sunlands Technology Group and Lincoln Educational Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus price target of $8.63, indicating a potential upside of 30.88%. Given Lincoln Educational Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lincoln Educational Services is more favorable than Sunlands Technology Group.

This table compares Sunlands Technology Group and Lincoln Educational Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlands Technology Group $393.53 million 0.14 $34.37 million $6.30 0.63 Lincoln Educational Services $335.34 million 0.52 $34.72 million $0.83 7.94

Lincoln Educational Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunlands Technology Group. Sunlands Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lincoln Educational Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sunlands Technology Group has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lincoln Educational Services has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats Sunlands Technology Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs. The company's STE courses include Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, financial management, advertising, accounting, administrative management, computer information management, finance, convention management, chain operation management, and visual communication and design. It also provides professional certification preparation courses in various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group and changed its name to Sunlands Technology Group in August 2018. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising nursing, dental and medical assistant, claim examiner, medical administrative assistant, etc.; hospitality services programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, and aesthetics; and information technology programs. The company operates 22 schools in 14 states under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, and other brand names. As of December 31, 2021, it had 13,059 students enrolled at 22 campuses. The company was founded in 1946 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

