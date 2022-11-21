First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.68% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $17,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FV. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at $93,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $48.25 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.12.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

