First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,852 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $10,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,457,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,303,000 after purchasing an additional 851,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 352,453 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,244,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,886,000 after purchasing an additional 620,876 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,813.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,227,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 906,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,980,000 after purchasing an additional 76,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.44 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st.

