First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.91% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 208.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $85.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.84. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $78.50 and a 52-week high of $134.45.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.