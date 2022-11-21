FirstGroup plc (FGROY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on January 5th

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0085 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

FirstGroup Stock Performance

FirstGroup stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 149 ($1.75) to GBX 129 ($1.52) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 165 ($1.94) to GBX 160 ($1.88) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.88) to GBX 130 ($1.53) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

Featured Articles

