Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $35.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares in the company, valued at $465,105,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,659,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,105,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,557 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 123.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 103.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,632 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 14.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 37.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

