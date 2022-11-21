FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 412.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.36.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $194.33 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $147.32 and a 1-year high of $194.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.63 and a 200-day moving average of $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

See Also

