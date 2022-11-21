Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives $87.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $133,751.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 130.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 37.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.94. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

