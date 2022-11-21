Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FYBR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 151.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 106,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 64,392 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.