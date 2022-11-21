Fuller, Smith & Turner (OTC:FTUAF) Lowered to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (OTC:FTUAF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:FTUAF opened at $13.93 on Thursday. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner Plc engages in brewing and retailing businesses. It operates through the following segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller’s Beer Company. The Managed Pubs and Hotels segment focuses on managing pubs and hotels. The Tenanted Inns segment comprises pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

