Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives GBX 2,995.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,995.40 ($35.20).

FUTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,253 ($38.23) to GBX 2,852 ($33.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Future from GBX 2,500 ($29.38) to GBX 1,975 ($23.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($29.38) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Future Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 1,477 ($17.36) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 1,114.25 ($13.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,940 ($46.30). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,383.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,646.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,022.67.

Insider Transactions at Future

Future Company Profile

In other news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand purchased 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,387 ($16.30) per share, for a total transaction of £99,004.06 ($116,338.50).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

