GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Craig Hallum

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum to $3.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of GAN from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GAN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

GAN stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. GAN has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $32.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 43.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GAN will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,699,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GAN by 59.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GAN by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in GAN by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

