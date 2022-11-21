GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $15.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GPS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GAP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.09.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GPS opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.37. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $24.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.44 and a beta of 1.80.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.70. GAP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GAP will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at $356,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of GAP by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $318,135,000 after acquiring an additional 247,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GAP by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,192,000 after acquiring an additional 415,813 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co grew its stake in shares of GAP by 9,453.9% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in GAP by 214.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,366,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 931,496 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in GAP by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 586,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 50,534 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.