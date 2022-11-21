Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) PT Lowered to $4.00 at BTIG Research

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DNA. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $14.50 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.55.

DNA stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 30,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $81,100.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 384,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 30,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $81,100.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 384,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,212,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,783,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,493,901 shares of company stock valued at $17,358,313. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

