GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives $80.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.46.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTLB. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on GitLab to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,933,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 28,859 shares worth $1,736,420. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GitLab Stock Down 2.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at $632,327,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,164,000 after buying an additional 6,998,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Finally, SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $58,657,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $40.06 on Friday. GitLab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $116.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.01.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

