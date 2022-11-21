Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,177 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,980,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 425,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after buying an additional 105,695 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 715.5% in the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 108,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 95,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after buying an additional 89,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 92.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after buying an additional 88,007 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

LIT stock opened at $67.67 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.98.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

