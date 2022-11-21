Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $863.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.88. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.