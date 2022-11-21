HC Wainwright Lowers American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Price Target to $4.25

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright to $4.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for American Resources’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

American Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AREC stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.31. American Resources has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AREC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in American Resources by 41.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 125,234 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Resources by 104.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 37,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Resources in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Resources by 20.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

