HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cybin from C$8.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Cybin Price Performance

Shares of CYBN stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Cybin has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a market cap of $77.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cybin

Cybin ( OTCMKTS:CYBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Cybin will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBN. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cybin in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Cybin by 55.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 906,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 323,515 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Cybin in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cybin by 55.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 145,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Cybin by 370.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58,771 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.

