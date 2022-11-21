Head-To-Head Analysis: FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) vs. Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) and Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and Universal Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get FG Financial Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -23.27% -5.69% Universal Insurance -8.06% -22.70% -3.54%

Volatility and Risk

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Insurance has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

3.8% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Universal Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 61.9% of FG Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Universal Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FG Financial Group and Universal Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $7.59 million 3.06 -$8.51 million ($1.14) -2.17 Universal Insurance $1.12 billion 0.29 $20.41 million ($3.10) -3.41

Universal Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. Universal Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FG Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FG Financial Group and Universal Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Insurance 0 1 0 0 2.00

Universal Insurance has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.30%. Given Universal Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Insurance is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Summary

Universal Insurance beats FG Financial Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG Financial Group

(Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Universal Insurance

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages. It also advises on actuarial issues, oversees distribution, administers claims payments, performs policy administration and underwriting, and assists with reinsurance negotiations; places and manages reinsurance programs for the insurance entities; and operates Clovered.com, an online platform in which consumers receive side-by-side quotes from various carriers across multiple states, as well as educational materials about homeowners' insurance policies. It offers its products through a network of independent agents, as well as Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeowners' policies. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.