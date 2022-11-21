Head-To-Head Contrast: Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies and American Outdoor Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connexa Sports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A American Outdoor Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00

American Outdoor Brands has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.43%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than Connexa Sports Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Connexa Sports Technologies $10.80 million 0.23 -$18.59 million N/A N/A American Outdoor Brands $247.53 million 0.45 -$64.88 million ($5.54) -1.48

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and American Outdoor Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Connexa Sports Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Outdoor Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and American Outdoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connexa Sports Technologies N/A N/A N/A American Outdoor Brands -32.13% 6.25% 4.87%

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats Connexa Sports Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. operates as a sports company. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, learn commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. The company was formerly known as Slinger Bag Inc. and changed its name to Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. in May 2022. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products. In addition, it offers electro-optical devices, including hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; and reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Adventurer, Harvester, Marksman, and Defender brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

