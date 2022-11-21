Head-To-Head Contrast: The Pennant Group (PNTG) and Its Competitors

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare The Pennant Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

The Pennant Group has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Pennant Group’s peers have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $439.69 million $2.70 million 486.74 The Pennant Group Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 28.41

This table compares The Pennant Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

The Pennant Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than The Pennant Group. The Pennant Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares The Pennant Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 0.22% 9.01% 2.08% The Pennant Group Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for The Pennant Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 The Pennant Group Competitors 7 128 274 0 2.65

The Pennant Group currently has a consensus target price of $17.60, suggesting a potential upside of 80.88%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 116.35%. Given The Pennant Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, meals, housekeeping, and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 88 home health and hospice agencies, and 54 senior living communities with 4127 Senior Living units in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

