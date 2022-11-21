Head to Head Review: Better Therapeutics (BTTX) versus The Competition

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Better Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -200.73% -114.68% Better Therapeutics Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Risk & Volatility

Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 -$40.33 million -0.71 Better Therapeutics Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 28.41

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Better Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Better Therapeutics. Better Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Better Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Better Therapeutics Competitors 7 128 274 0 2.65

Better Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 879.02%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 107.64%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes. The company's products under development also include BT-002, a PDT that help patients with hypertension improve their blood pressure; and BT-003, a PDT that help patients with hyperlipidemia enhance cholesterol levels. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

