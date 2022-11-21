Head-To-Head Review: Talkspace (TALK) & Its Peers

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Talkspace to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Talkspace has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talkspace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 2 0 0 2.00 Talkspace Competitors 7 128 274 0 2.65

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Talkspace and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Talkspace currently has a consensus target price of $1.33, suggesting a potential upside of 114.29%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 114.28%. Given Talkspace’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Talkspace is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -69.57% -51.63% -43.57% Talkspace Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talkspace and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $113.67 million -$62.74 million -1.17 Talkspace Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 28.41

Talkspace’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

