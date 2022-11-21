Head to Head Survey: eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) vs. SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for eMagin and SuperCom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eMagin 0 0 0 0 N/A SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00

SuperCom has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 311.69%. Given SuperCom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SuperCom is more favorable than eMagin.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

35.1% of eMagin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of SuperCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of eMagin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares eMagin and SuperCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eMagin -10.41% -23.13% -7.80% SuperCom -81.57% -94.30% -10.48%

Volatility & Risk

eMagin has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuperCom has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares eMagin and SuperCom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eMagin $26.05 million 2.61 -$5.21 million ($0.05) -17.40 SuperCom $12.27 million 0.71 -$10.14 million ($0.50) -0.49

eMagin has higher revenue and earnings than SuperCom. eMagin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SuperCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

eMagin beats SuperCom on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; prism optics, a molded plastic prism lens that permits its AMOLED micro displays to provide realistic images that can be viewed for extended periods with reduced eye-fatigue; and driver boards. Its products are used in military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. The company's PureRF suite is a solution based on RFID tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. Its PureRF suite comprises PureRF tags, hands-free long-range RFID asset and vehicle tags, PureRF readers, PureRF activators, and PureRF initializers, house arrest monitoring systems, PureTag RF bracelets, PureCom RF base stations, GPS offender tracking systems, PureTrack, PureBeacon, PureMonitor offender electronic monitoring software, inmate monitoring systems, DoorGuard tracking station, and personnel tags. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems. Further, it provides connectivity products and solutions comprising AVIDITY WBSac, BOLSTER WBSn, BreezeULTRA P6000, Arena controller, and BreezeNET B. Additionally, the company offers Safend's Encryption Suite that protects the organization's sensitive data; and designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. It sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives and resellers. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

