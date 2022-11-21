Head to Head Survey: Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) & Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) and Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Magnite and Model N, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 0 7 0 3.00 Model N 0 0 3 0 3.00

Magnite currently has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 38.22%. Model N has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.45%. Given Magnite’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Magnite is more favorable than Model N.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

65.4% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Model N shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Magnite shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Model N shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Magnite has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Model N has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and Model N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -16.61% 5.15% 1.66% Model N -13.06% -7.21% -2.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magnite and Model N’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $468.41 million 2.94 $70,000.00 ($0.71) -14.52 Model N $219.16 million 6.56 -$28.64 million ($0.78) -49.78

Magnite has higher revenue and earnings than Model N. Model N is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Magnite beats Model N on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Model N

Model N, Inc. provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs. It also provides Deal Management, which increases deal conversion and pricing consistency; Deal Intelligence that controls price concessions and determines ideal prices; Channel Management, which provides manufacturers a view of inventory, as well as evaluate price protection and stock rotation, and matching available inventory to quotes; Market Development Fund Management that allows companies to streamline their MDF process and reduce revenue leakage; Rebates Management, which centralizes control of rebate programs; and Channel Data Management that automates the process of collection, cleansing, validation, and standardization of channel partner data, such as POS, inventory, and claims. In addition, the company offers implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

