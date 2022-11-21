Head-To-Head Survey: The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) versus Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) and Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The GEO Group and Installed Building Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The GEO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Installed Building Products 1 9 0 0 1.90

Installed Building Products has a consensus target price of $97.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.86%. Given Installed Building Products’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Installed Building Products is more favorable than The GEO Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GEO Group $2.26 billion 0.54 $77.42 million $0.48 20.42 Installed Building Products $1.97 billion 1.13 $118.76 million $6.33 12.34

This table compares The GEO Group and Installed Building Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Installed Building Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The GEO Group. Installed Building Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The GEO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

The GEO Group has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Installed Building Products has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of The GEO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Installed Building Products shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of The GEO Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Installed Building Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The GEO Group and Installed Building Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GEO Group 3.48% 16.83% 4.04% Installed Building Products 7.31% 55.56% 13.66%

Summary

Installed Building Products beats The GEO Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 102 facilities totaling approximately 82,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 18,000 employees.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials. It is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical applications. In addition, the company installs a range of caulk and sealant products that control air infiltration in residential and commercial buildings; and waterproofing options, including sheet and hot applied waterproofing membranes, as well as deck coating, bentonite, and air and vapor systems. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial construction firms, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors through a network of approximately 210 branch locations. The company was formerly known as CCIB Holdco, Inc. Installed Building Products, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

