Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1,029.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,880,000 after purchasing an additional 253,333 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 182,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,381,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,080,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

ODFL stock opened at $298.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.46 and a 200-day moving average of $270.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

