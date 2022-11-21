Hedera (HBAR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.70 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $902.50 million and $17.70 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00074330 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00056954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022963 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000264 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0464084 USD and is down -5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $17,707,275.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.